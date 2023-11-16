FY2023 EPS Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered by Analyst

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.