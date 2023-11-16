IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $571,573 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

