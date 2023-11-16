William Blair Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

