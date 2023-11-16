LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

LUXH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ LUXH opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shanoop Kothari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $566,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

