B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of CPLP opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

