Contrasting AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

AB Volvo (publ) and Gogoro are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AB Volvo (publ) and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gogoro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 144.19%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Gogoro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $46.96 billion 0.95 $3.24 billion $2.05 10.73 Gogoro $364.21 million 1.73 -$98.91 million N/A N/A

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 8.24% 25.46% 6.63% Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44%

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Gogoro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

