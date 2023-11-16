Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $238.43 million and $235,006.21 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00197064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.24288656 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $216,224.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.