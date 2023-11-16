FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.42). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.60) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of NTLA opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

