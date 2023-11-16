Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

OCUP stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 809,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

