Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.
