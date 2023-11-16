Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expion360 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPON. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expion360 by 57.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expion360 by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expion360 by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

