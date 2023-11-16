Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expion360 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Expion360’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Expion360 Price Performance
NASDAQ XPON opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Expion360
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.