Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Liquidia Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

LQDA opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 357,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

