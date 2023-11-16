Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TYGO. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of TYGO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.89. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $72,842.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,260.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Featured Stories

