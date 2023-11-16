FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.52. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

