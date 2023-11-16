Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

