LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 411,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

LCNB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). LCNB had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on LCNB

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.