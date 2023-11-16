MUSE ENT NFT Trading 67.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 57% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $23.22 million and $1.29 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.05996081 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

