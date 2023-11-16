Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.72) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($4.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.59). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

VRDN opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $697.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

