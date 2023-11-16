FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Issued By Cormark

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$1.95 on Thursday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$91.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

