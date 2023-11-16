Equities Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.
Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.32. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.89.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
