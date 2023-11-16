Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.20 billion-$639.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.48 billion.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $456.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

