Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $176.79 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.