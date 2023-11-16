Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

