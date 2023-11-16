Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 346 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

