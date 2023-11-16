Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,326 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.