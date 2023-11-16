Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

