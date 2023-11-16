Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

