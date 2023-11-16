Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 865 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $61.82 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

