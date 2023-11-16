Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.