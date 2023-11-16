Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

