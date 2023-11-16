Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 986 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,807. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

