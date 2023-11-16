Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

XEL opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.