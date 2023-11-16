HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HelloFresh

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh Company Profile

Shares of HLFFF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

(Get Free Report)

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.