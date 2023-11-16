FY2023 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Reduced by Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Passage Bio by 77.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

