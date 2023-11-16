FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.83.

TSE:DFY opened at C$37.52 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

