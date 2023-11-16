Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $157.67 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.