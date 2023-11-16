Capital One Financial Weighs in on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.42). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLMA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $695.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 119,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,505,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,848. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

