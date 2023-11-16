FY2023 EPS Estimates for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Increased by Analyst

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.63). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCEL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $66,417.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 414.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 364,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.