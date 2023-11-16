SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 6.9 %

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

