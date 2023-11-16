FY2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 39.62%.

PNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNT

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PNT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.55.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,381,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.