Synlogic, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($7.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.80) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.61). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Synlogic Price Performance

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

