Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to “Neutral”

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LICY

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 590,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,189,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 496,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 215.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.