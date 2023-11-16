ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.66.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.