Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $64,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.26 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.