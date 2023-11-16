TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $45,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,021.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $900.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $841.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $568.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,036.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,399 shares of company stock worth $12,134,017. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.