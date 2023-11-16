TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $44,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

CPRT opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

