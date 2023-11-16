Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $74,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

