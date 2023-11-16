TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.