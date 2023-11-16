Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $67,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

ARE stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.