Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $78,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

